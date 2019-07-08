Video and Photos: Man Utd arrive in Perth
Manchester United have arrived in Perth for the start of their pre-season tour.
The Red Devils flew to Australia from Manchester yesterday and have are now Down Under for games against Perth Glory and Leeds United in Perth.
You can see below footage and photos of the squad and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer emerging from their plane.
After leaving the airport, the travelling party took a stroll around Perth to stretch their legs and familiarise themselves with their surroundings.
Taking in our new surroundings
Touching down in Oz!
#MUTOUR ready!
