Video and Photos: Man Utd arrive in Singapore to face Inter Milan and Spurs
Manchester United have arrived in Singapore for the second leg of their pre-season tour.
After two wins from two games against Perth Glory and Leeds United in Australia, the Red Devils have moved on to Singapore where they will face Inter Milan and Spurs in the International Champions Cup over the coming days.
You can see below a selection of photos and video footage of United’s arrival in Singapore.
