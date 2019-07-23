Video and Photos: Man Utd train in Shanghai ahead of Spurs game

Chinese fans looking forward to the pre-season clash between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur should not expect a Premier League pace to the game. That’s if today’s United training session is anything to go by.

The Red Devils’ players looked absolutely drained as they trained in sweltering conditions in Shanghai, where temperatures hit 37°C and are not due to get much cooler before the Spurs game.

You can see below video footage and photos of the sweat-drenched United players at work.