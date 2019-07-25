Video and Photos: Shanghai stadium ready for Man Utd vs Spurs clash

The stadium in Shanghai is all set for today’s pre-season friendly between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Premier League rivals face each other at the Hongkou Football Stadium – home to Chinese Super League side Shanghai Greenland Shenhua – later today in an International Champions Cup game.

While there is plenty of Spurs paraphernalia around the place, the stadium’s red seats give the impression of a United home game. Given the Red Devils’ international fanbase, that impression is likely to be strengthened by the atmosphere in the stadium.