Video and Photos: Shanghai stadium ready for Man Utd vs Spurs clash
The stadium in Shanghai is all set for today’s pre-season friendly between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.
The Premier League rivals face each other at the Hongkou Football Stadium – home to Chinese Super League side Shanghai Greenland Shenhua – later today in an International Champions Cup game.
While there is plenty of Spurs paraphernalia around the place, the stadium’s red seats give the impression of a United home game. Given the Red Devils’ international fanbase, that impression is likely to be strengthened by the atmosphere in the stadium.
The stage is set in Shanghai!
🇨🇳 📍 Hongkou Stadium #SpursTour2019 ⚪️ #ICC2019 pic.twitter.com/y6go94P425
Today's venue…
📍 Hongkou Stadium#MUFC #MUTOUR 🇨🇳 #ICC2019 pic.twitter.com/zGuTwKSqUU
