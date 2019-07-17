Video and Photos: Spurs players en route to Singapore

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have left London to make their way to Singapore to start their pre-season tour.

Mauricio Pochettino and his squad boarded their plane a short time ago and are now en route to Asia, where they will face Juventus in Singapore on Sunday and Manchester United in China the following Thursday.

Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose are among those left at home to finalise transfers away from the club.

You can see Spurs getting ready for their flight in the video footage and photos below.