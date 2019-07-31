Video: Real Madrid 0-1 Tottenham (goals and highlights)

Tottenham Hotspur beat Real Madrid 0-1 in last night’s Audi Cup game at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Star striker Harry Kane capitalised on a wayward backpass from Madrid left-back Marcelo to get in on goal and slip the ball past goalkeeper Keylor Navas for the only goal of the game.

Spurs will now face hosts Bayern Munich in the final of the pre-season tournament this evening.

You can see Kane’s goal and other highlights from the game in the video below.