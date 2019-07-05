Video: Ruben Loftus-Cheek starts walking again

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has resumed walking for the first time since suffering a ruptured Achilles.

The England international sustained the injury in the Blues’ post-season friendly against New England Revolution in May and was forced to miss the Europa League final and Nations League finals.

Yesterday was a big milestone in Loftus-Cheek’s recovery as he was able to walk without assistance.

He also started doing some weights, but joked about struggling to push a 5kg weight with his injured leg.