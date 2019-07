Liverpool star Sadio Mane bagged a brace as Senegal beat Kenya to book their place in he Africa Cup of Nations last-16.

The Reds forward scored twice in seven second-half minutes, having earlier had a first-half penalty saved.

With his side already 1-0 up through Ismaila Sarr, Mane struck in the 71st minute then added his second from the penalty spot in the 78th minute.

You can see both of Mane’s goals and more highlights in the video below.