Video: Spurs training in Singapore

Tottenham Hotspur have been training in Singapore, where they will face Italian champions Juventus on Sunday in the International Champions Cup.

In the build-up to the game against their Serie A opponents, Spurs trained in hot and humid conditions.

Notable absentees were attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen, who trained alone after undergoing a minor procedure on a groin injury, and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who has tonsillitis.

You can see Mauricio Pochettino’s squad being put through their paces in the video.