William Saliba: Arsenal confirm defender’s signing

Arsenal have completed the signing of Saint-Etienne centre-back William Saliba.

The 18-year-old is believed to have cost the Gunners around £27m.

Arsenal’s statement says Saliba has signed a long-term contract with them, but does not detail the length of the contract.

Unai Emery’s side have seen off interest from north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, with the player stating his preference to join Arsenal.

But the Emirates Stadium faithful will have to wait a while before they see their new signing in action.

The youngster is returning to Saint-Etienne on a season-long loan to continue his development. He will link-up with the Gunners ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The France Under-20 international joined Saint-Etienne in 2016 and made his senior debut in September 2018. He has since clocked up 16 Ligue 1 appearances, and will hope to add to that tally next season.

Saliba, who is 6ft 4in tall, will not celebrate his 19th birthday until next March.