Willian on missing Copa America final

Chelsea attacking midfielder Willian has taken to social media after being ruled out of this weekend’s Copa America final against Peru.

The Blues star is unavailable due to thigh injury he sustained in the hosts’ semi-final win over Argentina.

He wrote: “I can’t help my teammates on the pitch on Sunday, but I’ll be supporting and helping in that they need to achieve our target!”

Willian has been an important player for Brazil, coming off the bench in four of their games in the tournament so far. He came off the bench at half-time in the semi-final, but sustained the injury after landing awkwardly.