Willian tweets ahead of Brazil’s Copa America semi-final agains Argentina

Chelsea attacking midfielder Willian has posted on social media in the build-up to Brazil’s Copa America semi-final clash with fierce rivals Argentina.

The Blues star took to Twitter just a few hours before the big game.

He branded the game his national team’s fifth step – following the three group games and the quarter-final win over Paraguay – and urged: “Let’s go Brazil!!!”

Willian has come on as a substitute in three of Brazil’s four games in the tournament so far.