Willian tweets ahead of Brazil’s Copa America semi-final agains Argentina
Chelsea attacking midfielder Willian has posted on social media in the build-up to Brazil’s Copa America semi-final clash with fierce rivals Argentina.
The Blues star took to Twitter just a few hours before the big game.
He branded the game his national team’s fifth step – following the three group games and the quarter-final win over Paraguay – and urged: “Let’s go Brazil!!!”
Willian has come on as a substitute in three of Brazil’s four games in the tournament so far.
Quinto passo, VAMOS BRASIL !!!⠀
⠀
🇧🇷 x 🇦🇷
⠀
Fifth step, LET’S GO BRAZIL !!! ⠀
⠀#BRAXARG #semifinal #selecaobrasileira #copaamerica #W10 #jogabola #teambrasileiro #vaibrasil pic.twitter.com/bJTo7W7RMo
— Willian (@willianborges88) July 2, 2019