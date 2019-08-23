Aaron Wan-Bissaka ‘outstanding’ for Man Utd, says his former Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says his former player Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been “outstanding” for Manchester United this season.

The England Under-21 international left Selhurst Park for Old Trafford in a £50m deal in the summer transfer window.

He has started both of the Red Devils’ Premier League game so far this season, and his old boss has praised the start the 21-year-old has made to his United career.

Wan-Bissaka is set to go up against the team he played for from the age of 11 when Hodgson’s Eagles travel to Old Trafford tomorrow.

Speaking to reporters ahead of that game, Hodgson said: “He has fitted in very well. I thought he was excellent [in United’s opening matches]. His performance in particular against Wolves was outstanding.

“We don’t need reminding of how good he is because we were lucky enough to benefit from him being so good for a year-and-a-half before he left us.”