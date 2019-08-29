Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrone Mings, Mason Mount and James Maddison named in England squad

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bisska and Aston Villa centre-back Tyrone Mings have received their first England call-ups.

They are both included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo next month.

Mings, aged 26, has never represented England at any level, despite being a highly-rated youngster during his time at Ipswich Town.

Wan-Bissaka, aged 21, joined United from Crystal Palace in a £50m deal during the summer transfer window. He had been tipped for a senior call-up towards the end of his time at Selhurst Park, but instead remained with the Under-21 squad ahead of their ill-fated European Under-21 Championships campaign.

Uncapped Leicester City attacking midfielder Jamas Maddison and Chelsea’s Mason Mount are also included. Both have been named in squads previously but are yet to win their first caps.

Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gets a recall after his return to fitness following a long-term knee injury. He last played for England in a 1-1 draw with Italy in March 2018.

Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier is also included in Southgate’s 25-man squad. The former Tottenham Hotspur man was dropped for the Nations League finals, but is preferred to Manchester City’s Kyle Walker on this occasion.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Declan Rice, Harry Winks

Forwards: Harry Kane, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson