Adrian reacts to making his Liverpool debut vs Norwich
Liverpool’s new signing Adrian has been reacting to unexpectedly making his debut during Friday’s night’s Premier League win over Norwich City.
The Spaniard was called into action just a few days after joining the Reds when first-choice keeper Alisson Becker sustained an injury after 38 minutes of the season opener.
Adrian, who was signed on a free transfer after being released by West Ham United at the end of last season, said it was “indescribable” to make his debut at Anfield.
He added: “Thank you, Anfield, for that warm reception.”
UNDESCRIBABLE!😍 Thank you, Anfield, for that warm reception 💪🏻🔴 ———————————————————————————
INDESCRIPTIBLE!😍 Gracias Anfield por ese caluroso recibimiento💪🏻🔴
:#YNWA #Debut #LFC #LiverpoolFC #PremierLeague #PL #AlwaysLookingForward pic.twitter.com/dFTvtmvfP8
— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) August 10, 2019