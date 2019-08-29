Alexis Sanchez: Inter Milan confirm Man Utd man’s signing

Inter Milan have confirmed the signing of Alexis Sanchez on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

The Chile international, aged 30, has moved to San Siro for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign.

Sanchez is expected to return to Old Trafford – at least temporarily – next summer because the deal does not include an option to buy.

The Red Devils have offloaded the top earner from their wage bill, but will heavily subsidise the former Arsenal, Barcelona and Udinese man’s salary during his time in Italy.

Confirmation of Sanchez’s arrival caused Inter’s website to crash.

He joins former United team-mate Romelu Lukaku at Inter. The Belgium international completed his permanent transfer to the Nerazzurri earlier this month.

Sanchez is also reunited with his former Udinese team-mates Samir Handanovic and Kwadwo Asamoah.

The move comes at a point at which Sanchez has scored just five goals in 45 appearances for United since his arrival from Arsenal in January 2018. He has not featured at all this season after picking up an injury on Copa America duty with Chile in the summer.