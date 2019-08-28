Alexis Sanchez: Inter Milan and Man Utd agree loan deal for forward

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is set to join Inter Milan on loan.

The two clubs have agreed a deal that will see the Chile international move to San Siro for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign, according to BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone.

But the deal does not include an option to buy Sanchez at the end of the season.

Sanchez is United’s top earner and is believed to be paid around £400,000-a-week. The Red Devils will have to subsidise a portion of his salary during his time at Inter.

The Serie A side are reported to have offered to pay £150,000-a-week towards Sanchez’s wages, but United asked for more.

Sanchez, aged 30, has had an underwhelming spell at Old Trafford since his arrival from Arsenal in January 2018.

He has made 45 appearances and scored five goals for United. In his last season-and-a-half as an Arsenal player, he scored 38 goals in 73 appearances.

Sanchez is yet to feature for the Red Devils this season after suffering an injury on Copa America duty with Chile in the summer.