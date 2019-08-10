Alisson Becker reacts to injury sustained vs Norwich
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s start to the 2019/20 season lasted less than 45 minutes.
The Brazil international limped off shortly before half-time in last night’s Premier League opener against Norwich City.
Alisson was replaced by new signing Adrian after going down clutching the back of his right leg following a clearance.
The 26-year-old has now posted on social media to give his thoughts on the injury.
He wrote: “Thank you all for the messages! Will be back as soon as possible and stronger!!”
— Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) August 9, 2019