Alisson Becker reacts to injury sustained vs Norwich

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s start to the 2019/20 season lasted less than 45 minutes.

The Brazil international limped off shortly before half-time in last night’s Premier League opener against Norwich City.

Alisson was replaced by new signing Adrian after going down clutching the back of his right leg following a clearance.

The 26-year-old has now posted on social media to give his thoughts on the injury.

He wrote: “Thank you all for the messages! Will be back as soon as possible and stronger!!”