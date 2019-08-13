Alisson Becker set to miss several games, including Arsenal and Chelsea clashes

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been ruled out for a few weeks with the calf injury he sustained in the Premier League opener against Norwich City last week.

The Brazil international played all of the Reds’ Premier League games last season, but is set to miss the next few fixtures.

Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Alisson, who had already been ruled out of tomorrow’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Chelsea in Istanbul, is facing a longer spell on the sidelines.

The German said: “It’s not too cool. It’s a calf injury which takes Alisson out for a while.”

He added: “I don’t want to make now an exact prognosis on when he will be back – it takes a couple weeks for sure, and we have to see.

“I saw already like ‘six weeks’ and stuff like this, but Ali was not a lot injured in his career so I would like to wait a little bit to see how he develops in that process now, but he is not in for the next few weeks.”

A layoff of two weeks would see Alisson miss Premier League games against Southampton and Arsenal, in addition to the Super Cup.

A longer absence of up to six weeks could keep him out of action for league games against Burnley, Newcastle and Chelsea.

Summer signing Adrian is set to deputise for Alisson.