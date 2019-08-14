Antoine Griezmann reveals he is managing Arsenal on Football Manager

Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann has revealed that he is in charge of Arsenal on his Football Manager game.

The France international took to social media to share a screenshot of his Gunners team for the 2023/24 season.

Griezmann has brought the likes of Mathijs de Ligt, Jadon Sancho, Frenkie do Jong and Raphael Varane to the Emirates Stadium.

Not everybody was happy with the team. Compatriot Alexandre Lacazette tweeted to enquire about his whereabouts.

Griezmann responded by informing him that he had been a key figure in 2021, but had since been sold to Huddersfield Town in a £23.5m deal.