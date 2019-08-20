Antonio Rudiger reacts to his comeback from injury
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has taken to social media in the wake of his comeback from injury.
The Germany international, aged 26, has been sidelined since undergoing surgery on a cruciate knee injury in April.
Having resumed training in recent weeks, Rudiger returned to action in last night’s Premier League 2 win over Liverpool.
Rudiger helped the Blues’ under-23 side to a 3-0 victory and provided the assist for Michy Batshayi’s after the game.
Writing on Twitter after the game, he said: “Back on the pitch for 90 min. Thanks to the @ChelseaFC development squad.”
Back on the pitch for 90 min. 💪🏾🙏🏾👍🏾⚽️ thanks to the @ChelseaFC development squad 🙏🏾 #cleansheet #homevictory #comebackwork #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve pic.twitter.com/UsjdfkrvLp
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) August 19, 2019