Arsenal confirm Nicolas Pepe signing

Arsenal have finally confirmed the signing of Lille winger Nicolas Pepe.

The north Londoners have reportedly paid a club record £72m to land the Ivory Coast international. While the Gunners did not comment on the fee involved, they did confirm that it was more than the £57m they paid to sign Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.

The 24-year-old’s capture was first widely reported over the weekend, but Arsenal have only now announced the deal after an apparent administrative delay.

French-born Pepe started his career at Poitiers and spent time at Angers, before making his name at Lille. He joined Ligue 1 side in June 2017 and scored 37 goals in 79 games during his two seasons with them.

The left footer can operate on either wing, but usually plays as a right-sided winger cutting in to pose a goal threat with his left foot.

The big-money signing brings to an end coach Unai Emery’s pursuit of a pacy winger for his side. Arsenal had bids for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha rejected earlier this summer, but have managed to secure Pepe’s arrival ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.