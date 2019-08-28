Arsenal defender celebrates Bolton Wanderers sale

Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding has taken to social media to celebrate the sale of his former club Bolton Wanderers.

The League One side has been saved from its impending expulsion from the Football League following a takeover by Football Ventures (Whites) Limited.

Holding, who was on the Trotters’ books from the age of seven until his transfer to the Gunners in 2016, was clearly relieved to see the club he represented 30 times live to fight another day.