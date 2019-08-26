Arsenal man reacts to defeat at Liverpool

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has posted on social media to give his thoughts on Saturday evening’s defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

The Gunners lost their 100 per cent record with a 3-1 loss on Merseyside.

It was Uruguay international Torreira who scored for Arsenal, but the game was over long before his consolation goal.

Nonetheless, after getting him on the scoresheet, he was one of the few members of Unai Emery’s squad to give their post-match thoughts on Twitter.

He wrote: “The road is still long but we never give up! Focus on Sunday’s London derby!”

Arsenal face fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.