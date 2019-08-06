Arsenal players bid farewell to Laurent Koscielny

The manner of Laurent Koscielny’s engineered departure from Arsenal means that he has not been afforded the sort of fond farewell a player would normally get after nine years’ service at a club.

The Gunners issued a fairly curt statement confirming their skipper’s £4.6m transfer to Bordeaux.

A couple of his former team-mates did opt to go public with their goodbye messages. Striker Alexandre Lacazette and defender Calum Chambers both posted on Twitter in the wake of Koscielny’s exit.

Merci Capitaine pour ces 2 belles années à tes côtés, ce fut un plaisir et un honneur de jouer avec toi #levieux

Thanks Captain , it's been a pleasure and an honor to play 2 years alongside you #respect pic.twitter.com/1MTs3oKy1O — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) August 6, 2019