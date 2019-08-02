Arsenal start playing up front-three of Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Who starts the 2019/20 campaign in Arsenal’s attacking line will be down to coach Unai Emery, but the Gunners’ social media team have begun the push for a front-three of Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The club’s official Twitter account has done its best to shoehorn club record signing Pepe into the bromance between Lacazette and Aubameyang.

Winger Pepe, a £72m capture from French side Lille yesterday, appears in an Instagram story apparently looking for Lacazette and Aubameyang in the same style as the pair has posted stories showing them searching for each other.

Given that Emery was already struggling to balance Lacazette and Aubameyang in the same team, it remains to be seen with Pepe’s arrival further complicates the situation.