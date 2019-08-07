Arsenal’s Carl Jenkinson completes transfer to Nottingham Forest

Arsenal right-back Carl Jenkinson has made a permanent transfer to Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

The boyhood Gooner, aged 27, signed for the Championship side this morning. He has put pen to paper on a three-year contract at the City Ground.

Jenkinson joined Arsenal from Charlton Athletic in June 2011. He leaves having made 70 appearances and scored a single goal for the north London club.

The full-back, who has been capped once by England in a friendly against Sweden in 2012, spent two seasons on loan at West Ham United and one season at Birmingham City during his time with the Gunners.

He spent last season with the Gunners, making three Premier League appearances and getting eight outings in total.

His departure, following Laurent Koscielny’s transfer to Bordeaux yesterday, means Arsenal no longer have any members of their 2011/12 squad on their books.

Nacho Monreal – signed in January 2013 – is now the longest-serving player at the club.