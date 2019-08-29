Bobby Duncan tweets and deletes after bullying row with Liverpool

Liverpool starlet Bobby Duncan has taken to social media in the wake of the bullying allegations levelled against the club by his agent.

Duncan, aged 18, tweeted – then swiftly deleted – his first response to Wednesday’s furore.

He wrote: “I just want to play football!”

The comment was removed shortly after being posted.

Duncan’s agent Saif Rubie accused the Reds of mentally bullying his client. He claimed the former Manchester City youngster was being kept at the club against his will and suggested Liverpool had destroyed Duncan’s life and damaged his mental health by blocking loan moves to Fiorentina or Danish side Nordsjælland.