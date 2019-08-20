Chelsea defender set for Roma transfer

Chelsea full-back Davide Zappacosta is set to complete a loan move to Roma.

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano says the Italy international, aged 27, has due in Rome to undergo a medical and finalise his season-long switch this week.

Right-back Zappacosta joined Chelsea from Torino in 2017 during Antonio Conte’s time in charge.

But he failed to force his way into Maurizio Sarri’s plans and is yet to feature this season under current Blues boss Frank Lampard.

He looks set to leave Stamford Bridge having made 52 appearances for the Blues. Of those appearances, 35 came in his debut season at the club under Conte. He made just four Premier League outings under Sarri last term.

Having fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea, he has lost his place in the Italy squad this year and will hope a move to Serie A will improve his international prospects. Zappacosta has 13 caps for the Azzurri to date.