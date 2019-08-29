Chelsea’s Champions League group confirmed

Chelsea’s opponents for this season’s Champions League group stage have been confirmed.

The Blues return to Europe’s top-tier club competition after winning the Europa League last season.

They have been drawn against Dutch giants Ajax, Spanish side Valencia and France’s Lille in this season’s group stage.

Chelsea fans looking for a good omen might like to consider that coach Frank Lampard was part of the side that faced Valencia in the 2011/12 group stage en route to winning the competition.

The Blues have also faced Los Che in the 2006/07 knock out rounds and the 2007/08 group stage.

They are unbeaten in all those games, boasting a record of three wins and three draws.

Chelsea have never faced Ajax or Lille in a competitive fixture.