Chris Smalling: Man Utd defender set to join Roma on loan

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is on the verge of a loan move to Roma, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The England international is set to join the Serie A side on a season-long stint for a fee of €3m (£2.7m). There is no option to buy included in the deal agreed between the two sides.

Smalling has accepted the move and is now expected in Italy to undergo a medical and sign his contact.

The 29-year-old joined United from Fulham in a £10m deal in 2010 and remains under contract until June 2022.

He has made 323 appearances for the Red Devils, but has started the new season down Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pecking order. Summer signing Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof is the preferred central defensive partnership.

Smalling’s new team-mates at the Stadio Olimpico will include former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko, one-time United transfer target Justin Kluivert and on-loan Chelsea full-back Davide Zappacosta.