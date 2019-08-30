Chris Smalling reacts to Roma move and send farewell message to Man Utd

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has been posting on social media after completing his loan move to Roma.

The 29-year-old’s season-long switch was announced this evening. Smalling took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the deal with the followers.

He indicated that he was keen to secure more regular first-team football than he is currently getting at Old Trafford.

Smalling also said his public farewells to Manchester United and sent his team-mates well wishes for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

He said: “Manchester – the club, the people, the city, has always held a special place in my heart but I still have as much desire to play regular first team football as I did when I joined the club over 9 years ago.

“AS Roma is a fantastic club, with a lot of history and I’m relishing the new challenge they have offered me.

“I’m excited to experience a new league, experience the culture and get really stuck in to support Roma’s domestic and European ambitions.

“To all the staff, players and fans at @ManUtd, the journey so far has been a pleasure, wishing you the best of luck for the season.”

