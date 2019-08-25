Christian Eriksen: Mauricio Pochettino says he doesn’t know if he will play for Spurs again
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says he doesn’t know if Christian Eriksen will play for the club against.
The Denmark international started today’s 0-1 defeat to Newcastle United on the bench, but came on as a substitute in the closing stages.
Eriksen has been linked with a transfer to Real Madrid. The Spanish transfer window does not close until September 2.
Asked if he thought Eriksen had played his last game for the club, Pochettino said: “I don’t know. Why do you ask me? Maybe you know something.
“It’s so diffcult, the situation.”
He added: “We are waiting to see what happens.
“It’s not an easy situation. We know this can unsettle the group but we know in 10 days it will finish [when the window closes] and things will be clear.”
You can see Pochettino’s comments in the video below.