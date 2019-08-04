Community Shield Highlights Video: Man City 1-1 Liverpool (5-4 on pens)

Manchester City recorded a penalty shootout win over Liverpool in today’s Community Shield at Wembley.

Last season’s domestic treble winners beat the Premier League runners-up and European champions on spot-kicks after a 1-1 draw.

Raheem Sterling gave City an early lead, but Joel Matip equalised in the second half.

Midfielder Gini Wijnaldum missed the Reds’ second penalty in the shootout, with Gabriel Jesus ultimately converting the winning spot-kick for Pep Guardiola’s side.

