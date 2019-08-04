Community Shield Team News: Man City vs Liverpool

Manchester City face Liverpool at Wembley today in the Community Shield. English football’s seasonal curtain-raiser usually pits the winner of the Premier League against the winner of the FA Cup.

Since City won both last season, they face Premier League runners-up Liverpool, who also happen to be the European champions.

Here is the early team news for this game.

Man City Community Shield Team News

Manchester City’s main selection problems are caused by the Copa America.

Goalkeeper Ederson and midfielder Fernandinho were both part of the Brazil squad that won this summer’s tournament on homesoil. Neither players is expected to feature, having only recently reported for pre-season.

Chile international Claudio Bravo will start in goal in Ederson’s absence.

Liverpool Community Shield Team News

Liverpool will be without Sadio Mane, who has not yet returned to training after reaching the Africa Cup of Nations final with Senegal.

Goalkeeper Alisson and attackers Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah all reported for duty at the start of last week and featured in the midweek win over Lyon – Liverpool’s only pre-season victory.

Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri also returned in that game after recovering from injuries.

Manager Jurgen Klopp must decide whether to select his biggest name players or those who have had a longer pre-season.