Confirmed: Laurent Koscielny joins Bordeaux from Arsenal

Arsenal have confirmed the sale of defender Laurent Koscielny to Bordeaux.

The 33-year-old had been agitating for a move to his homeland and has now joined the Ligue 1 side in a £4.6m deal.

An Arsenal statement read: “We decided to sanction his move to Bordeaux once we agreed acceptable transfer terms.

“We thank Laurent for his contribution to the club and wish him all the best for the future.”

Koscielny had initially been seeking a free transfer from the club.

He was into the final year of his contract and would have been able to leave the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The centre-back clocked up 353 appearances for the Gunners after joining from Lorient in 2010.

Injury restricted Koscielny to just 17 Premier League appearances last season. He missed much of the first-half of the season with the Achilles injury that had forced him out of the 2018 World Cup, which France went on to win.