Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Norwich lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Premier League opener between Liverpool and Norwich City at Anfield.

Liverpool team to play Norwich

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴 Our first line-up of the new @premierleague season 👊 #LIVNOR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 9, 2019

Liverpool are unchanged to the side that started the Community Shield against Manchester City last weekend.

New signing Adrian is on the bench as Jurgen Klopp’s backup goalkeeper.

Sadio Mane is considered fit enough for a place on the bench after returning to training on Wednesday.

Striker Divock Origi makes his 100th appearance for the Reds.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Origi

Norwich team to play Liverpool

Norwich boss Daniel Farke keeps faith with his promotion-winning side. All 11 of his starters were part of last season’s squad – and nine are making their Premier League debuts this season.

Summer signing Ralf Fahrmann, Sam Bryam, Patrick Roberts and Josip Drmic are all among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Godfrey, Lewis, Trybull, McLean, Buendia, Stiepermann, Cantwell, Pukki