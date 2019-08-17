Confirmed Team News: Man City vs Tottenham lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match, which is today’s teatime kick-off in the Premier League.

Man City team to play Tottenham

Champions Manchester City make four changes to the side that thrashed West Ham United in their Premier League opener.

Nicolas Otamendi, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero come into Pep Guardiola’s starting XI.

They replace John Stones, David Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus. With the exception of Stones, they all drop to the bench.

Summer signing Joao Cancelo is also among the substitutes, which is his first time in a City matchday squad.

Fernandinho is also deemed fit enough for a place on the bench following his Copa America exploits with Brazil.

Leroy Sane and Benjamin Mendy are both ruled out due to knee injuries.

Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne (C), Sterling, Bernardo, Aguero

Tottenham team to play Man City

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino makes one change to the side that came from behind to beat Aston Villa in their Premier League opener.

Christian Eriksen, who is linked with a move to Real Madrid before the Spanish transfer deadline passes, comes into the team in place of Lucas Moura.

The club’s joint record signing Giovani Lo Celso is among the substitutes, as is fit again left-back Ben Davies.

New signing Ryan Sessegnon and attacking midfielder Dele Alli are unavailable due to hamstring injuries.

Defender Juan Foyth and forward Heung-min Son are both suspended.

Starting XI: Lloris (C), Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Eriksen, Lamela, Kane