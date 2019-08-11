Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Chelsea lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s Man Utd vs Chelsea clash at Old Trafford, as both teams start their 2019/20 Premier League campaigns.

Man Utd team to play Chelsea

Manchester United hand debuts to summer signings Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Despite his prominent pre-season role, ex-Swansea City winger Daniel James has to settle for a place on the bench.

Paul Pogba returns in midfielder after missing the pre-season friendly against AC Milan.

Chelsea team to play Man Utd

New Chelsea manager Frank Lampard gives the club’s academy products the nod, with Tammy Abraham leading the line and Mason Mount start in midfield.

The Blues’ only new arrival, USA international Christian Pulisic, is on the bench.