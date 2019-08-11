Confirmed Team News: Newcastle vs Arsenal lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s Premier League game between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James’ Park.

Newcastle team to play Arsenal

Newcastle United hand a debut to club record signing Joelinton.

Fellow new arrivals Allan Saint-Maximin, Jetro Willems and Emil Krafth are all among the substitutes.

For his his first competitive game in charge, head coach Steve Bruce makes two changes to the side that started the friendly against Saint-Etienne last time out

Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie come into the starting lineup in place of Federico Fernandez and Rolando Aarons.

Starting XI: Dúbravka; Schär, Lascelles, Dummett; Manquillo, Shelvey, Hayden, Longstaff, Ritchie; Almirón; Joelinton

Arsenal team to play Newcastle

So here's how we line up for our @premierleague opener against @NUFC

Club record signing Nicolas Pepe and fellow new arrivals David Luiz, Dani Ceballos and Gabriel Martinelli are all among the substitutes for Arsenal.

Alexandre Lacazette is fit enough for a place on the bench after shaking off his ankle injury.

Youngsters Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock are both handed starts.

There is just one change to the side beaten by Barcelona last time out. Matteo Guendouzi replaces Mesut Ozil. Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were withdrawn from this game for security reasons.

Starting XI: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Sokratis, Monreal; Guendouzi, Xhaka; Mkhitaryan, Willock, Nelson; Aubameyang