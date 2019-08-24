Confirmed Team News: Norwich vs Chelsea lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the Norwich vs Chelsea early kick-off in the Premier League.

Norwich team to play Chelsea

Here's your City XI and subs for the early kick-off against Chelsea ⬇️ #ncfc — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 24, 2019

Norwich City are unchanged from the side that beat Newcastle United 3-1 last time out.

Starting XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Godfrey, Lewis, Leitner, Trybull, Buendia, Stiepermann, Cantwell, Pukki

Chelsea team to play Norwich

Team news is in! 📝 What do you think?#NORCHE pic.twitter.com/6BYNDZ1G3b — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 24, 2019

Chelsea make two changes to the side held by Leicester City last time out.

Matteo Kovacic replaces the injured N’Golo Kante in midfield, while Tammy Abraham is preferred to Olivier Giroud in attack.

Michy Batshuayi is on the bench after scoring two goals for the under-23 side in their win over Liverpool earlier this week.

Starting XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson, Kovacic, Jorginho, Pedro, Mount, Pulisic, Abraham