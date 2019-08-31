Confirmed Team News: Southampton vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for today’s Southampton vs Man Utd game, which is the early kick-off in the Premier League.

Southampton team to play Man Utd

The teams are in! 🚨 Here's how #SaintsFC line-up to face #MUFC this afternoon at St Mary's: pic.twitter.com/QqyODVARIY — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 31, 2019

Southampton make two changes to the side that started their last Premier League game, a 0-2 away win at Brighton.

Cedric Soares comes in at right-back in place of Yan Valery, while Sofiane Boufal replaces Nathan Redmond.

The English winger was injured in the midweek EFL Cup win over Fulham. But seven of the other players who started at Craven Cottage keep their places.

Starting XI: Gunn, Cedric, Danso, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Boufal, Ings, Adams

Man Utd team to play Southampton

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 Here's your #MUFC side to face Southampton…#SOUMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 31, 2019

Manchester United make three changes to the side that suffered a surprise home defeat to Crystal Palace last time out.

Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira and Ashley Young come into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI.

They replace Jesse Lingard and the injured Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw.

Starting XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young, McTominay, Pogba, Mata, James, Andreas, Rashford