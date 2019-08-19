Confirmed Team News: Wolves vs Man Utd lineups – Daniel James starts

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Wolves vs Man Utd game in the Premier League.

Wolves team to play Man Utd

Wolverhampton Wanderers make nine changes to the side that beat Pyunik in the Europa League last time out.

Nuno Espirito Santo reverts to the XI that were held to a goalless draw in their Premier League opener against Leicester City.

Summer signing Pedro Neto, who scored in the Europa League in midweek on his debut, is among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Rui Patrício, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny, Jiménez, Jota

Man Utd team to play Wolves

Ole makes 1️⃣ change from our opening day victory, with @Daniel_James_97 set to make his first competitive start for #MUFC!#WOLMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 19, 2019

Manchester United make one change to the side that beat Chelsea 4-0 in their Premier League opener.

Daniel James, who came off the bench to score in that game, makes his full debut for the Red Devils.

The Wales international replaces Andreas Pereira in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting lineup.

Alexis Sanchez, who is linked with a transfer away from Old Trafford, is not involved.

Eric Bailly and Tim Fosu-Mensah (knee) are both absent due to injuries.

Starting XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelöf, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, James, Lingard, Rashford, Martial.