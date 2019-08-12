Daniel James reacts to scoring against Chelsea on his Man Utd debut

Manchester United’s summer signing Daniel James has been reacting to scoring on his Premier League debut against Chelsea yesterday.

Unlike fellow new arrivals Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the Wales international had to settle for a place on the bench for Sunday afternoon’s season opener at Old Trafford.

But he came off the bench to score the fourth goal in a 4-0 victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

After the final whistle, James took to social media to react to his goal.

Here’s what he had to say.

What a result! Special moment for me and my family to score on my Premier League debut at Old Trafford! No better feeling. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BQq8c6wiPF — Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) August 11, 2019

He also spoke about the goal in a post-match interview, which you can see in the video below.