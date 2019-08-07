Danny Welbeck: Watford sign former Arsenal and Man Utd striker

Watford have completed the signing of England international Danny Welbeck.

The former Arsenal striker was available on a free transfer after leaving the Gunners when his contract expired at the end of last season.

Welbeck has signed a three-year contract with Javi Gracia’s side.

He could now be in contention to feature in the Hornets’ Premier League opener at home to Brighton & Hove Albion at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon, though it is unlikely he will start after a two-day pre-season.

Welbeck, aged 29, scored 32 goals in 126 games for the Gunners, but injured an injury-hit final season at the Emirates Stadium after sustaining a broken ankle in a Europa League group game against Sporting Lisbon.

Prior to signing for the Gunners, he had come through the youth ranks at Manchester United and went on to make 142 senior appearances, scoring 29 goals, for the Red Devils.

Welbeck has also scored 16 goals in 42 caps for England.