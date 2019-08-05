David De Gea welcomes Harry Maguire to Man Utd

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has taken to social media to welcome new signing Harry Maguire to the club.

The England international, aged 26, joined the Red Devils from Leicester City today, signing at six-year contract with the club.

Shortly after the deal was announced, the man whose goal Maguire will be tasked with protecting this season was the first to publicly acknowledge his arrival at Old Trafford.

Writing on Twitter, the Spanish keeper said: “Welcome @HarryMaguire93.”