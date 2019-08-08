David Luiz: Arsenal agree £8m deal for Chelsea defender

Arsenal and Chelsea have agreed an £8m deal over a deadline day transfer for David Luiz, according to the BBC.

The Brazilian centre-back, aged 32, is due to undergo a medical today before the Gunners announce his signing.

Luiz is expected to put pen to paper on a two-year contract that will keep him at the Emirates Stadium until June 2021.

The move comes despite the former Paris Saint-Germain man having signed a two-year contract with the Blues in May and just five weeks after his former team-mate Frank Lampard took charge at Stamford Bridge.

And Chelsea are sanctioning the deal despite being banned from signing new players until next summer.

Luiz is set to replace Laurent Koscielny, who was sold to Bordeaux earlier this week, in Unai Emery’s squad.

He first joined Chelsea from Benfica in a £21m deal in January 2011. He then moved to PSG for £40m in June 2014, but returned to Stamford Bridge for £34m in August 2016.

Luiz was at the Blues’Cobham training ground yesterday, but did not train with the first-team squad.