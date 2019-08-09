David Luiz reacts to joining Arsenal from Chelsea

David Luiz has taken to social media to give his thoughts on his deadline day transfer from Chelsea to Arsenal.

The Brazilian defender quit the Blues to join their London rivals in an £8m move yesterday.

He later posted on social media to react to the deal.

The 32-year-old wrote on Instagram: “I’m very proud to announce a new chapter in my life! A chapter where I promise to keep working hard as always to conquer the #gunners hearts and lots of titles for this great club @arsenal.”

Luiz also posted a farewell message to Chelsea. In a different post, he shared a graphic detailing his various achievements during his two stints at Stamford Bridge.

He wrote: “Today is the day when I must thank all the people who were part of my story with @chelseafc!!!

“These were brilliant years where I always tried to do my best all the time!!!

“I thank the fans and all the coaches I had during the seven years I represented the club. I thank the medical and technical staff, the kitchen staff, friends who take care of the pitch, my friends from security… LITERALLY everybody! With each one I had a story and built a true friendship!!!

“I wish a very good luck to this great club!!! I carry all of you in my heart!!! God bless you so much! Thank you.”