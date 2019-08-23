Dele Alli returns to Spurs training ahead of Newcastle game

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli has returned to full training ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game against Newcastle United.

The England international has been sidelined with an ankle injury, which has prevented him playing for Mauricio Pochettino’s side in either of their opening two league fixtures of the 2019/20.

But he is now in contention to feature against the Magpies after returning to training at Hotspur Way this week.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino and his medical staff will have to determine whether the 23-year-old is ready for an immediate return to the matchday squad.

He has not played since the Audi Cup final win over Bayern Munich on July 31, so might be considered to be lacking in match fitness in comparison to team-mates who have played three matches since Alli’s last outing.

In Alli’s absence, Spurs beat Aston Villa in their opening game and drew with Manchester City last time out.