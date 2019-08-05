Dele Alli ruled out of Spurs’ opener against Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli has been ruled out of his side’s Premier League opener against Aston Villa.

The England international, aged 23, missed yesterday’s final pre-season game against Inter Milan due to a hamstring injury.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino confirmed after the Inter match that Alli will not be available to face the Villans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening.

And it sounds like the former MK Dons youngster faces a longer spell on the sidelines.

Pochettino said: “Of course we are worried.

“He’s still so young and has had many, many hamstring problems the last few years.”

The Argentine boss added: “He has to pay attention to what is going on in his body, but we are here to try to help him.

“It is a minor injury. Only a few weeks before he can be available again and be with the group.”

Alli missed all of February’s fixtures with a hamstring injury, though he did manager to clock up 45 appearances for Spurs and England over the course of the 2018/19 season.

Pochettino’s assessment that Alli will be sidelined for a few weeks will also call into question his involvement in the games against Manchester City on August 17 and Newcastle United on August 25, as well as the north London derby at Arsenal on September 1.